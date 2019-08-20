As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted by $543,048 Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Raised Stake

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 718,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 952,192 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 53,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 1.70M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 1.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Amer Comml Bank owns 39,426 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co holds 1,364 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 32,858 shares. Hall Kathryn A has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 10.19 million were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 895 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lsv Asset holds 1.10M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,420 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,505 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,582 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 3,300 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,819 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 278,900 shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,254 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coeur Mining: Why I’m Loading Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,591 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Na holds 39,704 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,860 shares. Strategic Financial Ser Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,280 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,329 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 299 shares. Leavell Inv Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Iberiabank Corp owns 57,110 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 760,160 shares. 4,444 are owned by Bragg Advisors. 4,858 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Na.