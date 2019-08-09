As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Its Stake; Community Bank Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.62. About 2.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 8,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,780 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 30,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 148,329 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares to 37,082 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,176 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 373,322 shares. Stillwater Advsr Lc has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com holds 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 105,224 shares. North Star Mgmt has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 38,204 shares. 124,689 are held by Stonebridge Advisors Limited Company. Founders Management Lc owns 23,183 shares. Sageworth holds 0.02% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Hodges reported 0.47% stake. Tirschwell & Loewy has 2,583 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 68,608 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 10,572 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.13% or 29,783 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CoreCivic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal First Quarter Results August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 207,071 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Waverton Limited accumulated 13,389 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Yacktman Asset LP owns 26,001 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc invested in 0.22% or 15,634 shares. Gateway Advisers reported 760,160 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). White Elm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northern stated it has 16.51M shares. King Luther Corp accumulated 0.01% or 17,470 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 503 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 124.20M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.49% or 2.10 million shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 215 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 54,917 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.12% or 141,211 shares.