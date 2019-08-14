As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Decreased Its Stake; American Int’l Group (AIG) Shares Rose While Ami Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $407,210

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 4.72 million shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 9,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 17,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 3.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,251 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 4.04M shares. Jane Street Grp invested in 245,918 shares. 8,527 are held by Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd. Comml Bank reported 10,546 shares stake. 539 are owned by Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 17,287 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 219,738 shares. 14,971 are held by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Bbr Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 0.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 110,193 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sound Shore Management Ct holds 3.7% or 4.47 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.49% stake. Wetherby Asset Management owns 14,663 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 19,766 shares to 53,425 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James invested in 2.43 million shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 8,460 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 31,805 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2,205 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grassi Invest accumulated 10,590 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Natl Asset Management accumulated 22,256 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 5.46M shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.13% or 10,396 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 235 shares. Chilton Management Llc holds 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 9,100 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waddell Reed Inc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.