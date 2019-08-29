As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Condor Capital Management Cut Position; Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Holder Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 1.33 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 1.06 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.15M are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Hap Trading Limited Com reported 25,534 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3,057 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 390,958 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru reported 1.92M shares. American Century Inc holds 1.04 million shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Davenport & Ltd Company owns 25,774 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,109 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 72 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.