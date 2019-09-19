As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Lifted Stake by $350,142; As W & T Offshore (WTI) Market Value Declined, Capital Impact Advisors Increased Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 67,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.01 million shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 116,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 383,612 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 266,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 2.31M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW)

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,379 shares to 15,327 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 12,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,764 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $8,307 was bought by Ghauri Shahid. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider KATZ STUART B bought $51,000. BOULET VIRGINIA also bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 136 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 4.90M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 9.74 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 90,119 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,960 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Paloma Prtn Management Comm holds 46,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.34M are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Phoenix Adviser Limited holds 0.18% or 20,000 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 16,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Management holds 1.19% or 431,844 shares. 161,948 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Victory Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 10,923 shares.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “W&T Offshore Completes Acquisition of Producing Properties in Gulf of Mexico and Named Apparent High Bidder on Two Blocks in the Latest Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc has 2.25M shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 100,933 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 39,589 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.78M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. White Elm Cap Ltd Llc invested in 196,340 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Group invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Advisors LP accumulated 0.24% or 1.59 million shares. Savant Limited Liability Company holds 9,498 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 37,488 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,508 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management holds 0.03% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap invested in 3,049 shares. Old Republic Intll has 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T explores DirecTV split – WSJ (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India bans e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.