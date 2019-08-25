As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Its Position; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD Sponsored Ads (TEVA) Position by $10.43 Million; Stock Price Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 695,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41M, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 25,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 122,007 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, up from 96,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TEVA, FDX, NFLX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva loses bid to sell generic Contrave – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva hit with pay-for-delay settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 16,730 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 36,925 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 600 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sterling Investment Management holds 14,767 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 369,744 shares. Halsey Associate Ct has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Logan Capital Management reported 1.1% stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 44.30M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company reported 83,206 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 323,800 shares. 345,777 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,861 shares to 237,648 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).