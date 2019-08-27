As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted Position by $924,000; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, First Foundation Advisors Lifted by $5.26 Million Its Position

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 390.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 146,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 183,578 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 37,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 1.04 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 62,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.81% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 29.95M shares traded or 477.05% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 17,837 shares to 15,726 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 5,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,375 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge’s Texas Eastern gas pipeline remains shut after explosion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 3,149 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 1,385 shares. Permit Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Wellington Shields And Lc has invested 0.63% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wade G W & has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,244 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Llc holds 0.1% or 14,941 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 3,464 shares. Grassi Invest accumulated 10,590 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Missouri-based Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Prtn invested in 283,527 shares. 23,900 are held by Icon Advisers. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 50,554 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Major Health Concern Could Wreak Havoc on the Cannabis Industryâ€™s Growth Potential – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 260,000 shares to 114,600 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).