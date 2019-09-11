As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Union Bankshares Has Raised Holding; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $33.82 Million

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company's stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.29M shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,334 shares to 38,174 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,382 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).