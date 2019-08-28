As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Suntrust Banks Increased Its Stake by $2.25 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Has Raised by $58.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 346,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 13.63M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 billion, up from 13.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 213,675 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 25,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.56 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 11.19 million shares traded or 94.62% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 16,001 shares to 187,662 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 37,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,056 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Communications & Power Industries To Acquire Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics wins major Navy contract – seekingalpha.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

