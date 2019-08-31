As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Upped by $1.14 Million Its Holding; First Merchants (FRME) Holder Pier Capital Decreased Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 13,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.45M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78 million shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 157,501 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 215,915 shares to 639,582 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 43,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.04M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.02% or 21,908 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 48,880 shares in its portfolio. 13,357 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Paradigm Cap Management New York holds 39,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0.06% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 166,907 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 63,119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab holds 280,219 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 30,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 65,610 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,843 shares. South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 128,521 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,839 activity. $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Lehman Gary on Monday, June 3.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Merchants announces settlement agreement, next steps to finalize acquisition of MBT Financial Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corp (FRME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 144,568 shares to 494,863 shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Management Company stated it has 5,594 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 156,641 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc accumulated 11,067 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 157,946 are held by Mufg Americas Holdg. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 9.16 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 15,823 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,100 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smith Moore & holds 7,542 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Maryland-based Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,747 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,315 shares. New York-based Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Account of Twitter CEO hacked (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.