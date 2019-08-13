As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Hollencrest Securities Decreased Stake by $645,568; Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Position by $2.85 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.28M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 22,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 339,617 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36 million, down from 362,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.3. About 548,865 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 0.78% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 86,304 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 16,026 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.11% or 3,619 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). South State invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). South Dakota Council accumulated 403,737 shares. 4,794 are held by Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Co. Quantbot LP reported 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greatmark Invest Partners invested in 5,696 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,205 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Moreover, Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,290 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 684 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 703,133 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Com stated it has 26,298 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap holds 0.03% or 8,955 shares. 14,745 are held by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh. Cadence Bank Na reported 10,123 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.07% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 203,978 shares. Hexavest holds 0.89% or 564,093 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Financial owns 1,386 shares. Advisory Inc invested in 0.19% or 79,738 shares. Churchill Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 45,746 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% or 224,349 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Llc holds 15,882 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Com owns 3,039 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity. Shares for $1.31M were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc Com (NYSE:SJI) by 21,204 shares to 279,512 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amer Natl Ins Co Com (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DTE Energy reports strong second quarter 2019 results, raises guidance – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2016 Series C 2.529% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.