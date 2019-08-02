As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $489,368; As Foot Locker (FL) Shares Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased by $306,720 Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 18,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 23,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 3.43M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 4.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.89% or 806,664 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn invested in 10,396 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,216 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 4,244 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.55M shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Btc Capital Mngmt invested in 3,097 shares. Mairs stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charles Schwab accumulated 6.85M shares. Martin Currie owns 117,077 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Park Natl Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,148 shares.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40 million for 14.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,689 shares to 15,058 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 146,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Regions reported 2,132 shares stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 4,522 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 734,621 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 614,809 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright & Associate has invested 0.08% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Kemnay Advisory Service has 0.24% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 926,025 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Art Advsr Limited Company reported 64,001 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru reported 42,527 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 22,008 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Eqis stated it has 16,777 shares. Twin Capital Management owns 40,410 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).