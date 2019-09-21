As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Alethea Capital Management Holds Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 194,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720.42M, down from 9.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41 million shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 5,121 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,259 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & stated it has 0.37% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 193,375 shares stake. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 78,833 shares. National Pension Serv has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parsec Finance Management has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc Cap invested in 10,865 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 151,714 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 6,325 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 53,756 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lumbard And Kellner Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marshall And Sullivan Wa invested in 2,986 shares. Washington Tru has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greatmark Inv Prns invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blackhill has 0.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 32,924 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.4% or 23.28M shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 294,259 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 13,829 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has 4,981 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.52% or 46,965 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 16,561 shares. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Limited has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).