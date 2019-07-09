As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed by $10.28 Million Its Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $846,612; Valuation Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 116,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.72 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 3.20 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 2.11 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,222 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 121,933 shares to 170,427 shares, valued at $28.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) by 176,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.