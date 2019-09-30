As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, White Elm Capital Has Raised Holding by $6.66 Million; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shares Rose While Oz Management LP Has Upped by $9.58 Million Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 85,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 196,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 3.57 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 281,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 615,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, up from 334,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 11,239 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 138,200 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,429 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

