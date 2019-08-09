As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Kames Capital Plc Continues to Hold Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.39 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 61.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 18,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 47,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 29,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century reported 679,753 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 31,626 shares. Professional Advisory Serv holds 2,400 shares. Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,000 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,904 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 557,821 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 171,577 shares stake. Bragg Fin Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,444 shares. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 16,244 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 941,275 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 571 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.24% or 30,340 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M owns 7,745 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Cap Management Limited Com has 1.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 213,024 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 10,521 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 40,535 shares to 606,886 shares, valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. by 258,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,860 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

