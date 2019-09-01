As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased by $9.06 Million Its Holding; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Shares Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 312,546 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77M, down from 361,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Co owns 173,297 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 10,397 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 41,528 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,329 shares stake. Sarl reported 41,282 shares. Cls Lc reported 705 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0.09% or 295,465 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp stated it has 42,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nine Masts holds 6,768 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 90,881 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 8.85 million shares. Parametrica Ltd accumulated 7,413 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company invested in 507,710 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation reported 33,425 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14,158 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 682 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,713 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 168,936 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 78,167 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 4,662 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 24,081 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 21,466 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 88,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,271 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,200 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Panagora Asset reported 16,882 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 419,575 shares to 787,138 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).