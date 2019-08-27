As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Position by $9.06 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) as Stock Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 185,138 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.71% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 35.54 million shares traded or 584.85% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “World Fuel Services (INT) Reports Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair Fuel Business – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Fuel Services to buy UVair fuel business in $170M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares to 402,959 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 151,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trade optimism pushes Wall Street higher – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

