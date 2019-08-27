As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding by $25.28 Million; Market Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 11.24M shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 4.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 149,842 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

