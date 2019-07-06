As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding; Indexiq Advisors Stake in Cbiz (CBZ) Has Lowered by $739,740

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 36,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,173 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 115,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 102,598 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 8.85M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 2,329 were reported by Weiss Asset Management Lp. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,661 shares. Barr E S And Com stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.30M shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru has 25,993 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 110,900 shares. Boothbay Fund Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,772 shares. 15,634 were reported by Wendell David Assoc Inc. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 11,501 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.49% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6.00M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 50,952 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53 million shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $68.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 15,253 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 2,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 32,746 shares. Kistler accumulated 1,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 3.86M shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.14% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 1.19 million shares. 368 were reported by Prelude Capital Ltd Liability. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 49,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Llc reported 30,921 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 105,096 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 1,192 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $306,666 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 146,282 shares to 265,020 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 171,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).