As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Rose, Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Antipodean Advisors Cut Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 1.28M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.12B for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares to 414,934 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.54% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Annex Advisory Service Lc holds 0.21% or 15,532 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,413 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,559 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Communication has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Automobile Association invested in 0.33% or 1.44M shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,500 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,918 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Rech And Mngmt Co has invested 1.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 4,875 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Essex Financial Services stated it has 13,846 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 86,590 shares.

