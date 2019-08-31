As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, White Elm Capital Has Raised by $2.14 Million Its Stake; Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78 million shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 28,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 422,257 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, down from 450,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 252,161 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $240.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 51,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

