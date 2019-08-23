As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Union Bankshares Has Raised Its Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Its Stake by $422,208

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 853,996 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS FOR STAKE IN ROYAL SUNDARAM:MINT; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management Incorporated has 0.34% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 28 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 53,815 shares. Synovus Financial owns 14,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Corp has 0.77% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 59,266 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited. 43,400 are owned by South State. Davis Capital Partners Limited Liability has 120,000 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 2,780 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,809 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Adams Asset Ltd accumulated 23,582 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 45,719 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 3,653 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,810 shares to 30,860 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,949 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Powell Takes The Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.