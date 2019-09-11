As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased by $352,000 Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $360,254

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 6.60M shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management reported 124,456 shares stake. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,682 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru stated it has 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 91,163 are owned by Schnieders Llc. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 38,375 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.9% or 188,850 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks holds 16,039 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.28% or 15,572 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Management has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Private Trust Comm stated it has 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monarch reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,200 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust Communication reported 1.34% stake.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.