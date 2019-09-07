As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position Has Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management Llc

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 99,170 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 104,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 24,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,662 shares to 19,080 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 10,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,079 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested in 20,345 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Co stated it has 104 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 4,637 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California-based Mraz Amerine And Associate Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 3,312 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.44% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 9,940 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 66 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company holds 3,694 shares. Natl Insurance Commerce Tx, Texas-based fund reported 26,255 shares. Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,560 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 2,000 shares. Opus Inv reported 34,800 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mgmt Inc reported 4,363 shares stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 408,687 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 1.44M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.2% or 345,777 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Maryland Capital Mgmt has 29,017 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested in 0.03% or 37,408 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.89% or 46,015 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.15% or 813,984 shares. 113,076 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Cumberland Ltd has invested 0.88% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 21,234 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,045 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.