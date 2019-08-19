As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Holder Condor Capital Management Lowered by $489,368 Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Stake

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 273,712 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – HAS FILED A DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). State Street reported 387,240 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.04% or 144,422 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 37,398 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 19,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 66,654 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 76,829 shares. 16,400 are held by Natl Asset Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35,200 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 30,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 1.61 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,507 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 51,800 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Russell Grant bought $23,110 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,174 was made by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. The insider Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Co accumulated 3,509 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Co stated it has 6,262 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs reported 3,605 shares stake. Academy Cap Management Incorporated Tx has 5.83% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 12,172 are held by Coldstream Inc. Raymond James Svcs holds 413,980 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited stated it has 37,000 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 29,469 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 76,255 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,739 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 11,559 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 79,238 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 874,856 were accumulated by Td Asset. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.58% or 67,965 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp has 42,153 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.