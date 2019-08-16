As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Upped Stake by $9.06 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Held by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06 million shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares to 22,670 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,865 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.59 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.