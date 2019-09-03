As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Brookstone Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.23 Million Its Position; As Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) Valuation Declined, Holder Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Holding

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77405.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,951 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 122,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 128,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 473,527 shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 30,687 shares to 407,197 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 235,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 10.76 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,636 shares to 170,163 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 179,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,139 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.