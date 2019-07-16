As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Increased Stake by $355,300

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 2.45 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 2.05 million shares traded or 177.14% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 43,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,857 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Management Inc reported 0.09% stake. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 1,205 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks reported 2,960 shares. 62,100 are owned by Oldfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 134,459 shares. West Chester Advisors accumulated 3,966 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Great Lakes accumulated 718,967 shares. Waddell Reed Finance has invested 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 6.00 million shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 500,785 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 367,199 shares. Amg Tru Bank stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Strategies Ltd owns 16,133 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).