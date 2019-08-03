As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Upped Vale S A (VALE) Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 40,912 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 226,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 19.15 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 101,192 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $185.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 2.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,124 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 79,838 shares. Markston Int Lc has 0.86% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wesbanco Bancorporation has 33,721 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 69,806 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd reported 7,739 shares stake. 19,055 are held by Condor Cap Management. Hyman Charles D owns 86,304 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability owns 22,828 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 3,838 shares. 5,907 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 22.90M shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Llc holds 4,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Hldg reported 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,574 shares.

