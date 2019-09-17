As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Trimmed Stake by $546,000; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted by $4.66 Million Its Holding

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 3.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 5.09 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Why A Merger With Altria Is Not Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Post-Lehman World: Top Stocks Then And Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick Kyle Associates accumulated 6,723 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,800 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 47,261 shares. 5,694 are owned by Ims Capital Mgmt. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Centurylink Mngmt Communications holds 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 7,085 shares. 64,380 are held by Shelter Mutual Insur. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 786,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 157,000 are owned by Bp Plc. 3,425 are held by Reilly Fin Lc. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 39 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,830 shares. Intact Management Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cypress Capital Group Incorporated holds 0.75% or 48,101 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny reported 41,161 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Streaming Wars Are About to Get Real – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Cap Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,194 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 95,823 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 32,775 shares. Coastline Trust Co has 43,070 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gateway Advisers Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 884,868 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 51,579 shares. Moreover, Tt Int has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,139 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc accumulated 8,011 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 7.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc invested in 23,405 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Smith Moore accumulated 23,236 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,405 shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource invested in 9.36% or 18,200 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Corp.