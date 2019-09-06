As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Increased Stake by $1.01 Million; Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 150.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 533,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 887,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, up from 354,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 1.69M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.95 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 749,917 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $54.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,417 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.