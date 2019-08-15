As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Cut by $489,368 Its Holding; Jd Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $6.25 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46M shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93 million shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric’s Stock Finds Support At Key Technical Level – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For General Electric – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 71,945 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.35 million shares. Private Na accumulated 127,821 shares or 0.27% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diversified Strategies Limited Company reported 0.95% stake. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 23,621 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 29.28 million shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 411,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sfmg Llc stated it has 49,591 shares. Maple Mngmt reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stevens Capital Management Lp accumulated 726,813 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 103,555 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).