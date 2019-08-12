As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Position by $6.90 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $44.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 78,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6,410 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 84,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 21,720 shares to 130,675 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 1.30 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,336 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Permit Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept has 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc invested in 6,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 316,325 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 30 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,904 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 0.03% or 2,917 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 26,141 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 123,606 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.63 million shares. Vision Mgmt has invested 3.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intll Gru accumulated 1.09% or 160,851 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 233 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 11,584 shares. Clean Yield Group has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. King Wealth has invested 2.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,827 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd reported 82,559 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Llc invested in 0.15% or 350 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Management stated it has 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trivago Nv by 1.02M shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.