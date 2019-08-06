As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Fulton Bank Has Increased Stake by $391,952; Hanseatic Management Services Increases Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 48,531 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 44,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 4.47M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $373.78. About 628,192 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares to 994,631 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,627 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 54,917 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12.75M shares. Sol Cap Mgmt reported 5,594 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs owns 283,527 shares. 2,300 were reported by Spc Inc. Associated Banc holds 1.76% or 346,359 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 90,881 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 127 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 6,345 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co reported 33,760 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 4,500 shares. 10,521 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Cannell Peter B holds 0.14% or 41,528 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2,525 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.45 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72M. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN had bought 50 shares worth $19,000 on Thursday, August 1. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by SHAW JEFF M.