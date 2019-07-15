As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Its Stake by $61.73 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $47.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 2.71 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 508,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.30 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.86. About 549,016 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares to 29.82 million shares, valued at $370.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott sold $1.02M worth of stock or 11,245 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 655,614 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $115.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.33 million for 22.36 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.