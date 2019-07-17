As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Rose, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Blackrock (BLK) by $1.60 Million

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 2.44 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 3,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, down from 308,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $477.17. About 397,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 30/05/2018 – johngitt: Today’s scoop: BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings of BlackRock European CLO Il & lll notes unaffected by proposed purchases of an asset; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers?

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 1,563 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,661 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11.76 million shares. Amg National Trust National Bank holds 72,830 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 4,368 are owned by Ghp Invest. 4,792 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va. Highland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,189 shares. Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 55,123 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 290,086 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications Limited has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,793 shares. Fiera Capital holds 110,542 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 2,205 shares. Oldfield Prtn Llp accumulated 62,100 shares. Citigroup reported 1.23M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 149,454 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 3,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 26,588 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 12,547 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Portland Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 1.96% or 9,094 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.16% or 7,838 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 2,016 were reported by Markston Intll Lc. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,798 shares. Wright holds 2,040 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,135 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co accumulated 122,280 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 0.41% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 796,267 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $149.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 195,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).