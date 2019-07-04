As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Lowered by $645,568 Its Stake; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $456,621

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,191 shares to 747,325 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.