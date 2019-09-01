As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Stake; Ipswich Investment Management Co Position in Bb&T (BBT) Cut by $1.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 174.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,537 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 6.66M shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington reported 208,472 shares. Thomasville National Bank holds 0.16% or 18,654 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 16,514 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wisconsin-based Capital Inv Of America has invested 1.82% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% or 63,769 shares. 77,813 are owned by Dean Invest Associate. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Ww Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,079 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 40,869 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 422,971 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.48M shares. Field And Main Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14 million for 11.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 31,216 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Park Oh reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 188,022 were reported by Rbo & Co Limited Liability Co. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pettee reported 2,363 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 663 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cypress Group invested in 48,797 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 4,792 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,951 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 10,800 shares stake. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 22,679 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 203,782 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,909 shares in its portfolio. 251,050 are owned by Vontobel Asset.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares to 11,149 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).