As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, White Elm Capital Boosted Position by $6.66 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lifted by $13.12 Million Its Holding

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 172,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 373,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.59M, up from 200,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 85,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 196,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 2.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

