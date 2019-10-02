As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Holder Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Position; As Ball (BLL) Stock Price Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Stake by $786,048

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 25,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 50,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 11,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 725,761 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.80 million, down from 737,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 592,327 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares to 317,756 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,865 shares to 389,260 shares, valued at $26.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,726 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings.