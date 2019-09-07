As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Lowered by $489,368 Its Holding; Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sage Therapeutic (SAGE) by $8.22 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutic (SAGE) by 69.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 51,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 22,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 74,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 472,978 shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,347 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 221,773 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Company has 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.30 million shares. Bancorp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 25,961 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Plancorp has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,700 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Girard invested in 26,727 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.25 million shares. Canandaigua National Bank stated it has 25,993 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 7,004 shares. Cincinnati Financial invested in 2.95% or 825,562 shares. Smith Salley stated it has 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Announces NEJM Publishes Data from Phase 2 Trial with SAGE-217 in Major Depressive Disorder – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 3,918 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 16,334 shares. Etrade Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). New York-based Jane Street Group Inc has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 0.18% or 562,278 shares. M&R stated it has 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.37% stake. American Grp owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,060 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.29% or 430,570 shares. Shell Asset invested in 4,824 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 6,107 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.05 million shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 148,894 shares to 155,958 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris (NYSE:TS) by 348,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings.