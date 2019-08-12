As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Value Declined, Signia Capital Management Raised by $1.69 Million Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 817,534 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 593,741 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated owns 226,103 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 879,794 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Hodges reported 0.03% stake. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 133,263 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,619 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co owns 22,268 shares. 3,522 were accumulated by Charter Trust. Summit Secs Group reported 3,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bank owns 7,592 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.05% or 533 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 402 shares stake. Segment Wealth Ltd holds 3,852 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sei Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,881 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Victory Cap Management holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 18,800 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 11,975 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,977 shares. Heartland holds 150,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 33,615 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 31,100 shares. Seizert Ltd Company owns 40,752 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 150,000 shares. First Limited Partnership invested in 50,753 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 81,079 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).