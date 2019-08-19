As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, First National Trust Co Trimmed Stake; Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $1.14 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 607,698 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,841 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 34,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 2.75M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,951 shares to 83,844 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.