As Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Market Value Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 4.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 19/03/2018 – Crisis Over Facebook Post Threatens Norway’s Ruling Coalition; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 2.82 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares to 19.78M shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).