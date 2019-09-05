As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased by $56.74 Million Its Holding; Manitex International (MNTX) Position Maintained by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 48,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 112,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 64,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Manitex International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.49M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 27,017 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 18021.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 644,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 648,373 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, up from 3,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 3.64M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold MNTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.29 million shares or 0.63% more from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 2,156 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 701,893 shares. 204,192 are held by Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,770 shares. Moreover, Shaker Lc Oh has 0.43% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 80,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 16,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 436,294 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 47,082 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 389,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn invested in 171,464 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 74,472 shares to 704,849 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 36,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,628 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Names Steve Filipov Chief Executive Officer, David Langevin Named Executive Chairman; Changes are Effective September 1, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces Pricing for Sale of Half of its ASV Shares in an Underwritten Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 12, 2017. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil & Steel (â€œO&Sâ€), a Manitex International, Inc. Company, Announces Renewal of Supply Agreement with Leading Italian-based Utility Company for Aerial Work Platforms – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Philip Morris International – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 508,190 shares to 438,127 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 59,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,962 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).