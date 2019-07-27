As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Condor Capital Management Trimmed Position; Montrusco Bolton Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43M, up from 329,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,170 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1.74% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 1.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,579 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Select Equity Group Lp holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 1.20 million shares. 280 are held by Spectrum Mngmt. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.7% or 831,592 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland holds 25,388 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 29 shares. Nexus Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 2,015 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 0.38% or 7,234 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co owns 15,047 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 642 shares to 30,978 shares, valued at $36.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,837 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,151 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com holds 235,570 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 210,231 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Cordasco Networks owns 533 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Com holds 570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Incorporated reported 3,972 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 13,171 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 7,406 shares. Richard C Young Limited accumulated 66,797 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,211 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Janney Management Limited Company invested 1.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 25,826 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,000 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.