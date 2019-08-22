As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Position by $61.73 Million; Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Corning (GLW) as Stock Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69M, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 4.23 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pure Storage -2.5% on downside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Corning Next Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen Honors Corning as a Top Global Supplier – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

