As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Holding by $23.56 Million; 10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 147,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, up from 140,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26M, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,956 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 77,530 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 28,783 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,840 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 3,172 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 7.40 million shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wms Ltd Liability accumulated 14,432 shares. Old National Financial Bank In invested in 0.6% or 163,401 shares. M Kraus & accumulated 46,277 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln Natl holds 0.08% or 28,707 shares. Cannell Peter B And has 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 580,693 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 196,326 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Grimes And accumulated 44,322 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IPAC) by 1,419 shares to 12,045 shares, valued at $670.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.