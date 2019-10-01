As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Position; As Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 22,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 5,334 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 7.48 million shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 295,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 686,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 982,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 18.05M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $621.18 million for 2.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cannabis and Big Pharma Join Hands in Jerusalem – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teva to Present New Analyses of Fremanezumab Efficacy and Safety in Adult Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Migraine at 19th Congress of the International Headache Society – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Health Care Stocks Held By Gurus – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.